Aerial video: Kansas wheat harvest moving into full swing

(Video: KSN Photographer Kevin Stebral)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Hot, dry weather is helping the wheat harvest in Kansas.

Test cutting began over the weekend, but by Wednesday, harvest was in full swing in south central Kansas.

The USDA National Agricultural Statistics Service noted 18 % of the wheat crop was mature as of June 13, behind 28% last year at this time. Statewide, the agency rated the wheat crop’s condition at 64% good to excellent, 25% fair and 11%poor to very poor. 

Farmers across the area report that initial yields are down a bit from last year, but the quality of the crop is comparable.

Rains delayed the start of harvest in Texas, and custom harvesters were slow to move through Oklahoma. But with the extreme heat this week, many of them are moving into the southern portions of the state.

Photo Gallery: 2021 Wheat Harvest

