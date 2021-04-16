Aggieville Showdown bringing cattle show to the heart of Aggieville Saturday

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — The first-ever “Aggieville Showdown” is bringing the world of competitive cattle showing to the heart of Aggieville Saturday.

The event will start at the Riley County Fairgrounds Saturday morning. Exhibitors will be judged in three categories: showmanship, market beef, and breeding heifers.

Founder and General Manager Christian Calliham said the top six competitors in market beef and breeding heifers will move to the “grand drive” event in Aggieville.

“We will actually be setting up a portable show arena down here in Aggieville,” Calliham said. “The cattle will be all contained within panels, and the exhibitors will actually be leading them and showing them.”

Before the grand drive in Aggieville, Calliham said they will have opening ceremonies, a fashion show, vendors, and live music.

The morning event will start at 9:00 a.m. Saturday at the Riley County Fairgrounds. The main Aggieville event will start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. Click here for a full schedule of events.