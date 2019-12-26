Agriculture’s woes drag down Kansas personal income growth

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Personal income growth in Kansas is below the national average largely because of troubles in agriculture.

Kansas Public Radio reports that the state’s personal income has grown by 1.6% since late 2007, when the Great Recession started. The national rate is 2.1%.

All states have seen their economies grow since the Great Recession but Kansas had the eighth-worst personal income growth in the nation over the last year.

Kansas farmers face an expanding drought and low commodity prices. Agriculture makes up about 40% of the state’s economy and industries related to agriculture and food production are worth about $65 billion annually.

LATEST STORIES: