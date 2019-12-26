Agriculture’s woes drag down Kansas personal income growth

Agriculture

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Personal income growth in Kansas is below the national average largely because of troubles in agriculture.

Kansas Public Radio reports that the state’s personal income has grown by 1.6% since late 2007, when the Great Recession started. The national rate is 2.1%.

All states have seen their economies grow since the Great Recession but Kansas had the eighth-worst personal income growth in the nation over the last year.

Kansas farmers face an expanding drought and low commodity prices. Agriculture makes up about 40% of the state’s economy and industries related to agriculture and food production are worth about $65 billion annually.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories