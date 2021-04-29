Biden’s 30×30 report meets deadline, has yet to be released to the public

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Biden Administration’s initiative to tackle the climate crisis is creating some concern among ranchers and farmers as the controversial 30X30 plan remains up in the air.

The deadline to submit a report providing details and steps to accomplish President Biden’s 30X30 plan has passed. It was due 90 days after the initial signing of the Executive Order, “Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad,” on January 27. Now, many are asking what will happen next?

According to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), the Department of Interior submitted a draft report to the Whitehouse on April 27.

But that report has yet to be made available to the public.

The report came days after the AFBF submitted a letter calling on President Biden, asking for clarity on the administration’s intentions of conserving 30-percent of the nation’s lands and waters by 2030, and wanted to ensure the administration honors the conservation efforts already being put forth by ranchers and farmers across the country.

The letter was later followed by this memorandum from AFBF:

Good afternoon:

As you may recall, on January 27, President Biden signed the Executive Order on Tackling the Climate Crisis at Home and Abroad, which directed agencies across the administration to take various actions. Section 216, Conserving Our Nation’s Lands and Waters, includes a goal of conserving at least 30% of our lands and waters by 2030. The EO directs the Secretary of the Interior, in consultation with the Secretary of Agriculture and other agencies, to submit to the newly-created National Climate Task Force a report within 90 days on steps the government can take to achieve this goal.

Today the Department of the Interior submitted the report to the White House but did not make the report public. AFBF will continue to engage with the administration and members of Congress to make the report public and advocate for the significant role farmers and ranchers already play in conservation efforts.

The 30X30 plan has prompted concerns from landowners. Many asking, will there be requirements for public land to no longer be used for farming, ranching, or business?

Agriculture advocates are requesting for the report to be released to allow for landowner input.

“We would love to see if there is significant improvements or significant modifications that folks like Farm Bureau, farmers and ranchers could offer up, but until that becomes public, we’re just kinda in a holding pattern,” said Ryan Flickner, Senior Director of Advocacy Kansas Farm Bureau.

Although there are details lacking and several questions left unanswered, many urge landowners to stay calm and continue to research the plan. “After you actually read what is in the resolution and now the executive order, it could be clearer, but I don’t read anything in there that is a federal land grab or eminent domain. I read a lot of language that protects private property,” said Flickner

If the plan does move forward, it will likely take time and will not be enacted overnight.

According to the Kansas Farm Bureau, first, the plan must become an actionable item and Congress must authorize a program or land acquisition. Next, Congress has to fund the program, and finally, the federal administration has to outline rules and regulations.

The Federal Register comment period ends Thursday, April 29 at 11:59 EST.

For more information on the plan, click here.