OTTAWA, Kan. (KSNW) — Federal and state agriculture officials say highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI), more commonly called bird flu, has been found in Franklin County in northeast Kansas.

Heather Lansdowne, a spokeswoman for the Kansas Department of Agriculture, says the infected flock was a mixture of chickens, ducks and other birds at a home farm.

Samples from the flock were tested at the Kansas State Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory and confirmed at the USDA–APHIS National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

KDA officials quarantined the affected premises, and birds on the property will be culled to prevent the spread of the disease.

The department has issued guidelines for bird owners to protect their flocks from wild birds, particularly waterfowl.

The guidelines include removing possible nesting and feeding areas for wild birds, and washing equipment and clothing after visiting areas where waterfowl might be present. Nearly 7 million chickens and birds have been killed in 13 states this year because of the bird flu.

KDA says you should attentively monitor your birds for symptoms of HPAI which include: coughing, sneezing, nasal discharge, and other signs of respiratory distress; lack of energy and appetite; decreased water consumption; decreased egg production and/or soft-shelled, misshapen eggs; incoordination; and diarrhea. Avian influenza can also cause sudden death in birds even if they aren’t showing other symptoms.

If these symptoms are observed in your birds, immediately contact your veterinarian. If you don’t have a regular veterinarian, contact KDA’s Division of Animal Health office toll-free at 833-765-2006.

(The Associated Press contributed to this article)