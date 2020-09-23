Corn fall harvest is underway in the western part of the state – irrigated corn behind pace

GRAY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a busy time for farmers across the state as they work to harvest this year’s fall crops.

Corn harvest is in full swing. Silage is being hauled to dairies, high moisture corn is being trucked to feed yards, and low moisture corn is being dumped at elevators.

“For southwest Kansas, our fall crops are bigger than our wheat crop,” said Mike Schmidt, Operations and Grain Department Manager of Pride Ag Resources.

Severe drought, high temperatures, and late rains weighed heavily on the minds of farmers this year. But this year’s corn crop is better than expected.

“The weights have been a little light, but the quality has been pretty good, and yields have been good,” said Karla Ast, Southwest Kansas Farmer. “We got some that’s been on the weaker side, but yet we’ve cut some 190-200 bushel an acre and so we’re not complaining at all.”

Much of the irrigated corn is behind and is too wet to harvest.

Later planting dates, cool spring ground temperatures, and dewy mornings are believed to be the cause.

Pride Ag Resources reports it has received only 10% of its expected grain haul.

“We are a little behind. We should’ve taken a third of the crop already, but it’s just getting started,” said Schmidt.

Yields are expected to be above average.

“What we’ve seen so far with the dryland stuff, if the dryland corn is going to be good yields, good quality, the irrigated should be.”

The majority of silage and high moisture corn has been harvested.

In the areas of the state that have been impacted heavily by the drought, corn farmers have been harvesting everything from high to low moisture, but in the areas that caught a bit more rain, their low moisture harvest will likely have to wait until next week.

The rest of fall harvest is expected to continue throughout the next few months.

