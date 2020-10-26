Early snow brings little relief for Kansas wheat farmers

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The winter weather is bringing some relief to farmers in western Kansas.

Just last week, wheat farmers in the area were wondering when the next chance of precipitation would come after severe drought left their crops looking spotty and at risk for winter kill.

Many wheat farmers welcomed the early snow hoping it would bring substantial moisture to their crops, but some say, it’s not enough.

Although it could help settle seed for later planted acres, agronomists stress it won’t do much for the crop’s growth before winter.

They say the real test will be in the coming days.

“It’s a durable crop, and we’re, we’re going to tax it this year, and just be hopeful and prayerful for more rain to come as the week goes on,” said Greg Ruehle, President and CEO of ServiTech.

The snowfall will help ease some dry conditions but is far from the moisture needed to rid the area of the drought.

