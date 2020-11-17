Fall harvest wraps up as markets are on the rise

FOWLER, Kan. (KSNW) – Farmers are seeing light at the end of the tunnel as grain is being taken from the fields to the bins. As combines are exiting the fields, experts are analyzing what the growing season produced.

“Fall harvest is starting to wind down. We still have a little bit left to go. We’ve had a little bit of rain here late that has slowed the progress down,” said Gary Harshberger, southwest Kansas farmer.

The USDA reports major fall harvests are wrapping up across Kansas. As of the latest data, corn is 97% harvested, soybeans 95%, and milo 91%. This is ahead of schedule for this time of year.

“We’re pretty close to the end of this harvest and with some cooperative weather it’s really gone a little quicker than we would normally think,” said Greg Krissek, CEO of Kansas Corn.

Experts say it’s been a fairly good year for farmers.

Grain analysts say the overall quality and quantity of grain have been mostly good to average, better than expected in many parts of the state.

For corn – Kansas’ largest fall crop with nearly 6.1 million acres planted – it is projected to bring in 759 million bushels. This is down one bushel per acre at 132, compared to a record-breaking 2019.

“When we ask growers, there’s a little bit of a confidence there, that probably wasn’t there two or three months ago,” said Krissek.

Another unexpected occurrence has been the climb in the markets.

The demand for the product both nationally and overseas has created strong future prices along with a spike in local cash bids, unusual to see during harvest time.

“We’ve certainly seen strength during a time, seasonally, when we don’t normally see this type of strength. This is very abnormal,” said Daniel O’Brien, Kansas State University extension agriculture economist. “This market chain will lead to higher revenue and that’ll be positive for the farmers.”

“Seeing the markets rebound, that is what we want to see. We want to see good markets for our product,” said Harshberger.

But Harshberger says the biggest takeaway for this crop year was the moderate temperatures and rain in late-July.

“I fear this year might have been a disaster. The second half of July was absolutely a miracle for us,” said Harshberger.

One aspect experts want to point out is that there was a wide variety of harvest outcomes. While some farmers caught timely rains and have bins busting, others had to abandon their crops due to severe drought.

“We’re always cognisant of who didn’t catch those rains and who’s short. We have a lot of variation in western Kansas, and we were short in some areas. But overall, for those that got decent yields, we got decent prices because the demand is strong and it will be helpful in the short-run, said O’Brien.