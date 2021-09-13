Fire at huge Nebraska beef plant disrupts production briefly

A fire at one of the nation’s largest beef processing plants appears to have spared the main production area.

So the impact of the Nebraska fire on the overall market is likely to be limited.

While the blaze was burning at the JBS plant that normally slaughters about 6,000 cattle a day, industry observers feared there could be a similar impact to when a fire disrupted operations at the Tyson beef plant in Holcomb for months in 2019.

JBS spokeswoman Nikki Richardson said the company expects to resume operations at the plant Tuesday because the fire did not impact the main production areas.

