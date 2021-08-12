Forecast: Kansas expected to harvest smaller corn crop

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A new government report shows Kansas farmers are expected to harvest a smaller corn crop this season. The National Agricultural Statistics Service said Thursday the state is projected to harvest 745 million bushels of corn. That is down 3% from last year.

The smaller corn crop is expected because fewer acres of corn are expected to be harvested. The agency also estimated sorghum production to come in at 240 million bushels.

The soybean harvest was forecast at 187 million bushels. That compares to the estimated winter wheat harvest of 380 million bushels.