Forecast: Kansas farmers harvesting fewer bushels of wheat

Kansas wheat harvest 3_195809

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A new government report shows Kansas farmers are harvesting fewer bushels of winter wheat this year.

The forecast released Friday is based on crop conditions July 1.

 The Agriculture Department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service revised the government’s earlier estimate downward to 307 million bushels in Kansas.

That is 9% fewer bushels than were cut last year in the state. The latest forecast is based on an average yield of 48 bushels per acre, down 4 bushels from 2019.

It also estimates growers in Kansas will cut 6.4 million acres of wheat, down 2% from last year.

