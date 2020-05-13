Forecast: Kansas farmers to harvest smaller wheat crop

FILE – In this June 15, 2018 photo, winter wheat is harvested in a field farmed by Dalton and Carson North near McCracken, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas farmers are expected to bring in a smaller winter wheat crop this year even though they will harvest about the same number of acres.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service said Tuesday this year’s Kansas winter wheat crop is forecast at 306 million bushels, down 10% from a year ago.

Average yield is forecast at 47 bushels per acre, down 5 bushels from last year.

The agency said Kansas growers will cut wheat off 6.5 million acres, which is about 96% of the acres that they planted with wheat last fall.

