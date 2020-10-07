Fort Hays State looks to evolve its ag department through new degrees

HAYS, Kan. (KSNW) – Sustaining the future of agriculture is what Fort Hays State University says they are working to do through new degree options for students.

The university is now offering three new agricultural degree options for students looking for backgrounds in leadership, business, and communication through courses of agricultural leadership, agronomy business, and agricultural communication.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, there is a national shortage of college graduates in agricultural sciences, but overall growth in agricultural and natural resource careers.

The university says its goal is to increase the number of ag graduates and fill the agriculture job demand by offering hands-on classes and applied learning both online and on-campus.

“The big cog in the economic engine of Kansas is agriculture,” said Clyde Cranwell, FHSU Agriculture Department Chair.

According to Fort Hays, the college has 99% job placement among their senior ag students.

The department wants to keep building off that statistic with the new programs.

“We’re just trying to fill the niche for other jobs and other demands that are out there for our students,” said Cranwell.

The college says it’s a chance to diversify students’ ag backgrounds.

“This is a way they can graduate with all that wrapped up into one degree and give them a one-up when they go into the job market,” said Clayton Cross, Junior at FHSU.

As well as provides an opportunity to fill mid to upper-level management jobs in the industry.

“I think there’s a lot of students that will do this because of the advantage it will give them,” said Cross.

The agricultural department says one advantage the department had when developing the programs is they already had the resources they needed to conduct the classes, it was just a matter of using them.

“We want to see growth in our department, but not just growth in terms of headcount. We want to see growth in terms of opportunities for our students,” said Cranwell.

For more information on the degrees or Fort Hays State’s ag programs, click here.

LATEST STORIES: