TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly on Friday announced actions her administration has to support cattle feeders in southwestern Kansas whose cattle died over the weekend due to heat stress.

On Thursday, KSN News talked to a southwest Kansas veterinarian who worked with the feed lots impacted. Dr. Theurer says that in his six-year career in the feed yard industry, he has never seen conditions like this that led to what he calls the perfect storm.

A combination of temperatures spiking in a short amount of time, high humidity, and little-to-no wind caused cattle losses last weekend.

“I have directed state agencies to do everything in their power to help Kansas cattle feeders who lost cattle due to heat stress,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “From expediting burial permits to reaching out to cattle producers across the state, my Administration is working to ease the impact of last weekend’s losses on the Kansas agricultural community.”

“We’re working as quickly as possible to assist facilities in safely disposing of the carcasses and to respond to the needs of impacted ranchers,” said Janet Stanek, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and the Environment. “In the last week, our staff has processed burial permits and worked with landfills to ensure that carcasses are disposed of properly.”

Kansas Secretary of Agriculture Mike Beam assured that the losses will not create a beef supply glitch because the loss reflect a small percentage of total fed cattle in the state.

There are federal resources available to provide financial relief. Impacted cattle feeders are eligible for United States Department of Agriculture indemnity payments, which are made to compensate for the loss or destruction of certain animals and crops. Fatality insurance may also cover some of the losses.