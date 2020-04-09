Great Bend Farm, Ranch, & Hemp Expo is now underway virtually

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The 2020 Great Bend Farm, Ranch & Hemp Virtual Expo is now underway.

The traditional expo on the grounds in Great Bend is now live in your home. The hours are until 7 p.m. today and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday.

The expo worked with Hale Multimedia to create a one of a kind experience for vendors and the patrons who are shopping the expo. It includes live streaming of demonstrations, debates, and hemp education.

The Great Bend Farm, Ranch & Hemp Expo is dubbed as the largest farm events in the United States dedicated to promoting agricultural technology.

