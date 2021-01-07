Groundwater levels deplete, drought and demand for irrigation lead to higher rates of decline

MEADE COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Geological Survey reports groundwater levels across much of the state have been on the decline for years.

Water levels have been tracked dating back to the 40s and since the mid-90s the state of Kansas has been closely monitoring changes and trends in the aquifer.

Throughout this past week, the state has had crews out measuring aquifer levels. This year they are reporting a larger decline.

The Kansas Geological Survey and the Division of Water Resources annually record groundwater levels across the High Plains Aquifer stretching from Colby to Liberal and east toward Wichita.

“It has a pretty significant footprint. It covers the western third and into southcentral Kansas, and it is the primary water supply,” said Brownie Wilson, GIS Support Services Manager for the Kansas Geological Survey.

Typically measurements are taken in the months of December through February, typically falling in January.

To gain a regional view of the water levels, the crews measure one irrigation well around every 16 square miles.

Surveyors use a steel tape measure that calculates down to the nearest hundredth of a foot.

“We dip that tape down into the water table down the well. Pull it out and we see where it’s wet and we just use math to calculate what the depth is,” he said.

This year, severe drought and the increased irrigation demand led to higher rates of decline in the western region of the state.

“We’ve seen declines anywhere from a couple of feet up to over 10 feet have been pretty prevalent,” said Wilson. “Those bigger declines are typically south of the Ark River from Garden City, and then we usually see a bigger decline area between Liberal and Hugoton up to Johnson City.”

Experts say due to the lack of rainfall, the drop was no surprise, and it will take time and conservation efforts to recharge those levels.

“The natural conditions here in the wintertime when we’re not pumping the aquifer, it’s moving, but it’s like about a foot every day or every four days, so that’s gonna take a decade or so to go a mile,” he said. “The people that do make conservation efforts, they’re going to see the benefit of that. That’s going to stay local. That water isn’t going to just flow out from underneath them.”

The state has an active network of more than 1,400 wells in 48 counties. If possible, the same well will be measured each year to make sure the data is consistent.

Of the 1,400 wells, the Kansas Geological Survey crew will measure 587, and crews from the field offices of the Division of Water Resources will measure the remaining 841.