Iowa farm cooperative hit by ransomware, systems go offline

Agriculture

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A ransomware attack has forced a cooperative of Iowa corn and soy farmers to take their computer systems offline.

But a person close to the New Cooperative says it has created workarounds to receive grain and distribute feed.

The cooperative said in a statement that the attack was “successfully contained” and that it notified law enforcement.

The attack hit just as Iowa’s corn and soy harvesting is getting under way. New Cooperative did not say whether it had paid a ransom.

A security researcher said the criminals had demanded $5.9 million.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories