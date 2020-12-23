Kansas cotton on the rise, more farmers investing in the crop

CULLISON, Kan. (KSNW) – Fall harvest is full steam ahead for cotton growers in the state and this year’s crop looks promising.

Cotton has become a viable crop to grow for numerous Kansas farmers. Its acreage has exploded and now those farmers are working to strip the cotton from the field and take it to the gin.

The USDA reports, cotton acreage has grown from 16,000 planted acres to now 200,000 in the past five years.

Since 2019, harvest acreage has also increased to 195,000 acres, up 44,000 acres.

Experts believe the increase is due to the worldwide demand for the product as well as the crop’s higher resistance to drought, making it an appealing option for Kansas farmers.

Kansas cotton gins like Next GINeration have expanded capacity to make up for the demand.

“Just like any other business, when your business triples, you got growing pains, and the gins in Kansas had some growing pains. It has taken a while for the gin industry to catch up with what these guys are growing,” said David Lingle, General Manager of Next GINeration Cotton Gin.

The goal is to get the product moved faster and farmers to get paid quicker.

The latest Kansas Crop Production Report forecasts the crop to bring in 320,000 bales. This is up 14% from 2019.

At Next GINeration, this year the gin has processed 22,000 bales and is projected to bring in close to 50,000 bales.

Stuart Briggeman, farmer and board president of Next GINeration, has been growing cotton since 1999. He first planted it as an alternative crop to raise on his irrigated and dryland acres.

He says it has become a way to conserve water in the area while still producing a yield.

“Cotton is very drought tolerant and on our irrigated ground, it uses 1/3 of the water corn or soybeans would use,” said Briggeman. “It does take more management, but it does generate the same net profit that any other crop can produce.”

Currently, Briggeman is nearing 60% completion on harvest and hopes to finish by the end of the year.

He says the quality and color of his crop has been good as well as others’ crops in the area.

“The quality that they’re raising here in this part of the country through the technology of the plant, is, can be used anywhere in the world,” said Lingle.

The only setback some farmers have been seeing is the micronaire of the cotton.

“The only downfall is we had a cold spell that affected the plant a little more than we expected,” said Lingle.

“It’s a mother nature thing. It’s nothing we can do that will change it. It’s temperature, moisture, heat units,” said Briggeman.

The most recent USDA yield forecast from this year’s crop is down by 102 pounds per acre compared to last year, but the crop grade has been decent.

As for the market, after taking a hit at the beginning of the pandemic, it has since rebounded.

Lingle says if it can hold steady, he believes the acreage will stay.

“They’ve taken a harder look at the cotton because it still, like I said, generates that bottom line that we like to see, and that’s the positive,” said Briggeman.