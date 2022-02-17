WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Farmers and ranchers in 10 Kansas counties affected by disastrous wildfires in December can apply for emergency loans through the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency (FSA).

The wildfires on Dec. 15, 2021, were driven by high winds gusting between 60 and 100 mph. The fires damaged buildings, crops, pastureland, bridges, roads, and public utilities. The damage estimate is $15 million.

Today, the USDA announced that Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack has declared two Kansas counties primary natural disaster areas — Ellis and Russell — making them eligible for emergency loans. These counties next to Ellis and Russell are also eligible:

Barton

Ellsworth

Lincoln

Ness

Osborne

Rooks

Rush

Trego

This natural disaster designation allows the USDA FSA to extend emergency credit to farmers and ranchers trying to recover from the fires. The emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including the replacement of essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or the refinance of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

The deadline to apply for the loans is Oct. 11.

To see more options for help, visit Farmers.gov, the Disaster Assistance Discovery Tool, Disaster Assistance-at-a-Glance fact sheet, and Farm Loan Discovery Tool can help you determine program or loan options. To file a Notice of Loss or to ask questions about available programs, contact your local USDA Service Center.