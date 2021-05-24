Kansas ranchers struggle to find veterinarians for livestock

Agriculture

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Cattle File Photo

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Officials concerned about the lack of veterinarians for the Kansas livestock industry are asking ranchers to help them address the issue.

A task force comprised of state, livestock industry and university officials is starting the effort with a survey.

The group hopes ranchers will respond to the online survey to help determine which parts of Kansas are most lacking in veterinarian care.

Cattle ranching and related industries contribute an estimated $8.7 billion to the state’s economy.

Deputy Kansas Agriculture Secretary Kelsey Olson says rural areas have a hard time attracting veterinarians because many veterinary students want to work in cities and treat smaller animals.

The latest news straight to your Inbox: Click here to sign up for the KSN Daily News Digest

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories