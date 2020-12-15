Livestock producers prepare for another winter blast

FORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – Western Kansas cattle producers are preparing for another round of potential snowfall.

The USDA reports there is nearly 6.45 million head of cattle in Kansas. When cold weather conditions threaten the state, the jobs of those caring for cattle intensify.

Brady Huck cares for hundreds of cattle daily through SouthWest Angus Genetics.

The business is made up of three families who strive to raise cattle that produce powerful, balanced Angus herds.

During the winter months, protecting them from the bitter cold is a top priority.

“Winter is definitely something we gotta prepare for,” said Brady Huck, head laborer for SouthWest Angus Genetics. “We gotta take care of these cattle and make sure that they’re maintaining their body temp, have enough feed and energy in front of them to feed these calves.”

Feed quality and quantity is vital as temperatures increasingly decline.

Along with upping feed intake, supplementing in sorghum silage can help increase a cow’s body temperature.

“When it’s cold, their maintenance requirement for energy increases 20 to 30% so we gotta give them lots of roughage so their rumens can generate heat to keep them warm,” said Huck.

Huck also continually breaks ice in stock tanks, ensuring the herd stays hydrated, and if possible, will move the cattle behind a windbreak to protect them from the elements.

As for any feed that isn’t eaten, it will act as extra bedding.

“We want them to be comfortable and survive these nasty storms and this cold out here as best they can as well,” he said.

If not cared for properly, the cold conditions can lead to a variety of sicknesses, loss of weight, birthing complications, and can even be life-threatening to the cattle.

For Huck, the cattle are more than an animal. To him, they are an important piece of his life.

“We care about these animals,” said Huck. “They’re our livelihoods.”