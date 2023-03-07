WASHINGTON, DC (KSNW) — Senator Roger Marshall is asking for input from Kansans on the new farm bill.

Sen. Marshall says he has launched a webpage with a survey seeking input from the agriculture community in Kansas about the farm bill. The Senate is currently in the early stages of drafting a new farm bill.

“This legislation needs to deliver the critical resources and support that our farmers, ranchers, growers, and producers have long relied upon,” says Marshall, in a news release. “That is why I am asking members of Kansas’ agriculture community to take our 2023 Farm Bill survey. Your input through this survey will be informative as we continue our work on this important piece of legislation. We only write a Farm Bill every five years so it is important we get it right.”

To participate in the survey, click here.