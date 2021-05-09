May to be recognized as ‘Kansas Beef Month’

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Governor Laura Kelly will be signing a proclamation Monday morning in Oskaloosa to recognize May as ‘Kansas Beef Month.’

According to kansasbeef.org, there are more than 27,000 cattle farms and ranches in Kansas.

This year, Kansas takes third place in the ranking of states with the most cattle, having 6.5 million, or 6.94 percent of cows in the United States, according to beef2live.com. That is more than double the population of Kansas.

Also according to beef2live.com, Kansas takes third place again in the ranking of states that produce the most cattle by value, raking in over $7.8 billion dollars, or 11.6 percent of cash receipts in the United States.