WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas will get federal assistance to help with damage done by devastating wildfires in December. On Friday, President Joe Biden approved Governor Laura Kelly’s federal disaster request.

The wildfires on Dec. 15, 2021, were driven by high winds gusting between 60 and 100 mph. The fires damaged buildings, crops, pastureland, bridges, roads, and public utilities. The damage estimate is $15 million.

Kelly requested public assistance for Barton, Brown, Clay, Cloud, Doniphan, Edwards, Ellis, Ellsworth, Ford, Geary, Gove, Graham, Grant, Gray, Greeley, Hamilton, Haskell, Hodgeman, Jewell, Kearny, Lane, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Meade, Mitchell, Morris, Morton, Nemaha, Ness, Osborne, Ottawa, Pawnee, Republic, Rice, Riley, Rooks, Rush, Russell, Saline, Scott, Sheridan, Smith, Stafford, Stanton, Stevens, Sumner, Trego, Wabaunsee, Wallace, Washington, Wichita, and Wyandotte counties.

The presidential declaration also activates the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program statewide. All counties are eligible to apply for funds to prevent or reduce long-term risk to life and property from natural hazards.

“This federal assistance will go far in getting things back to normal in these counties,” Kelly said. “We are grateful to the president for approving this request.”

Yesterday, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Farm Service Agency announced that Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack declared two Kansas counties as primary natural disaster areas — Ellis and Russell — making them eligible for emergency loans. The counties next to Ellis and Russell are also eligible:

Barton

Ellsworth

Lincoln

Ness

Osborne

Rooks

Rush

Trego

This USDA natural disaster designation allows the FSA to extend emergency credit to farmers and ranchers trying to recover from the fires. The emergency loans can be used to meet various recovery needs, including replacing essential items such as equipment or livestock, reorganization of a farming operation, or refinancing of certain debts. FSA will review the loans based on the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability.

The deadline to apply for the loans is Oct. 11.

The State of Kansas may request more help in the future, depending on further damage assessments.