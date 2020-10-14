Report: About 74% of winter wheat planted in Kansas

Agriculture

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wheat_329308

Kansas Wheat Crop (KSN File Photo)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A government report shows Kansas growers have planted about 74% of next year’s winter wheat crop.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Tuesday that wheat planting is well ahead of the 56% that is average for this time of year.

About half of the wheat crop has emerged.

Kansas farmers are also busy bringing in fall-harvested crops. The state’s corn harvest is 63% complete.

About 40% of the soybeans and 30% of the sorghum crops have been cut. The agency also reported that 22% of sunflowers and 2% of cotton crops have been harvested.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories