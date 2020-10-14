Report: About 74% of winter wheat planted in Kansas

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — A government report shows Kansas growers have planted about 74% of next year’s winter wheat crop.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Tuesday that wheat planting is well ahead of the 56% that is average for this time of year.

About half of the wheat crop has emerged.

Kansas farmers are also busy bringing in fall-harvested crops. The state’s corn harvest is 63% complete.

About 40% of the soybeans and 30% of the sorghum crops have been cut. The agency also reported that 22% of sunflowers and 2% of cotton crops have been harvested.

