Report: Kansas wheat harvest going slower than normal

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A new government report shows Kansas growers are still far behind in bringing in this season’s winter wheat crop.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 61% of wheat in the state has been harvested. That is well behind the 84% typically cut by this late in the season.

About 92% of the wheat in Kansas has matured.

The agency said about 58% of the wheat out in the field is in good to excellent condition. About 27% is rated as good with 15% in poor to very poor shape.