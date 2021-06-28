Report: Kansas wheat harvest going slower than usual so far

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The government’s latest crop snapshot shows the Kansas winter wheat harvest is running a bit slower than usual for this time of year.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that about 41% of the state’s wheat has been cut. That is behind both the 44% at this time last year and the 48% five-year average for this date.

The report reflects crop conditions as of Sunday and comes amid recent rains that have kept many combines out of fields. The agency also reported that 83% of the wheat had already matured.