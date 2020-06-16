Report: Kansas wheat harvest underway, 9% cut so far

FILE – In this June 15, 2018 photo, winter wheat is harvested in a field farmed by Dalton and Carson North near McCracken, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas wheat harvest in Kansas now underway in the state’s southern counties with progress about average for this time of year.

The U.S. Agriculture Department’s National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 9% of the wheat in Kansas has now been cut.

That is ahead of a year ago and near the average. About 32% of the crop is now mature.

