Report: Kansas wheat planting begins, corn harvest picks up

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas farmers have begun planting their next year’s winter wheat crops.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that 1% of the winter wheat has now been planted in Kansas. That is near the average for this time of year.

The agency also reports that 4% of the corn in the state has now been cut. That is near the 8% average for this point in the season. About 28% of the corn has matured.

Other major field crops also are making progress as harvest nears in Kansas.

About 89% of soybean crops are setting pods and 7% are dropping leaves

The government is also reporting that 3% of the sorghum in Kansas is now mature.

