BROWN COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – Brown County Sheriff John Merchant is warning residents after thieves robbed several vehicles while the owners were combining crops in northeast Kansas.

The sheriff reported that on Tuesday afternoon, deputies were dispatched to 240th and Nighthawk Road when the vehicles’ owners discovered items totaling $7,000 had been taken. Items included firearms, cash, and tools.

Merchant said an older colored Jeep Liberty-type vehicle had been reported in the area between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Authorities estimated that is when the vehicles were broken into.

Surrounding counties have reported similar incidents as well as home invasions during daylight hours recently. It saddens me a great deal that these types of crimes occur on private property during daylight hours. It seems as though these criminals have very little fear of legal consequences.” Sheriff John Merchant

The sheriff wants to end these “crimes of opportunity” and is recommending residents take the necessary precautions to keep their homes and properties safe. Merchant is encouraging residents to take their keys when working in the fields and lock their doors if they are going to be out of sight of their vehicle.

The sheriff is asking homeowners to lock ATVs and UTVs because they have been highly sought after by thieves.

The public is our greatest asset, if you see something out of place, please do not hesitate to call the Sheriff’s office to report. If you feel it is important, it is important to us. We have made many cases by the public calling in a suspicious vehicle, so please continue to do so.” Sheriff John Merchant