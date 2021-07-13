USDA to provide pandemic assistance to livestock producers for animal losses

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Livestock and poultry producers who suffered losses during the COVID-19 pandemic due to insufficient access to processing can apply for assistance for those losses and the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animals. To be eligible, the losses would have had to occur between March 1, 2020, through December 26, 2020.

U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack announced the Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program (PLIP) in recorded remarks at the National Pork Industry Conference in Wisconsin Dells, WI.  The announcement is part of USDA’s Pandemic Assistance for Producers (PLIP) initiative.

PLIP payments will be based on 80% of the fair market value of the livestock and poultry and for the cost of depopulation and disposal of the animal. Eligible livestock and poultry include swine, chickens and turkeys.

Livestock and poultry producers can apply for assistance through USDA’s Farm Service Agency from July 20 through Sept. 17, 2021.

To apply, complete the FSA-620, Pandemic Livestock Indemnity Program application and submit it to any FSA county office. Additional documentation may be required. Visit farmers.gov/plip for a copy of the Notice of Funding Availability and more information on how to apply.

