GOODLAND, Kan. (KSNW) — An international grain company is looking for Kansas and Oklahoma farmers willing to grow canola.

The company is Scoular, which already has many locations in Kansas. It says the market for canola is growing, and farmers can reap the benefits. The company is already converting a facility in Goodland to a dual oilseed crush plant.

On Monday, Scoular announced a new program called Canola MVP. The company says canola prices are already competitive and are expected to become even bigger. Plus, it says winter canola has reliably high yields in southwest Kansas and central Oklahoma.

The company quotes a Kansas State University study that says growing canola can increase overall revenue, with wheat-canola rotations increasing profitability up to 20% more than a continuous wheat rotation.

Scoular says canola rotation helps with weed management, improves soil health and leaves the seedbed fertile for double cropping the following harvest.

“Fall precipitation gave producers the opportunity to plant winter canola in 2023,” Michael Stamm, a K-State agronomist, said in a news release. “K-State is dedicated to supporting these producers with information to help them be successful growing the crop.”

Canola MVP is offering these benefits for farmers:

Access to K-State and Oklahoma State University agronomists who will provide guidance on seed varieties and growing canola.

Connectivity to Scoular originators and successful canola growers to answer localized production-related questions.

Current delivery points included Scoular’s Pratt, Wellington, Coolidge and Goodland locations.

“Winter canola is a reliable crop for producers, and Canola MVP will provide them with the resources, revenue potential and reassurance to grow canola,” Ed Prosser, Scoular senior vice president, said.

Scoular says canola is highly valued in the renewable fuels sector, particularly for use in the growing renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel markets. Those markets will grow to over five billion gallons by 2025.

The company’s dual oilseed crush plant in Goodland is expected to begin operations in the fall of 2024.

Farmers who would like more information can contact their local Scoular elevator or visit scoularview.com. Oklahoma producers can contact Lucas Price at lprice@scoular.com or call 913-696-9248.