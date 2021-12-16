Weblinks: Helping Kansas farmers repair damage caused by wildfires

LINK | Emergency Conservation Program

The Emergency Conservation Program helps farmers and ranchers to repair damage to farmlands caused by natural disasters and to help put in place methods for water conservation during severe drought. The ECP does this by giving ranchers and farmers funding and assistance to repair the damaged farmland or to install methods for water conservation.

LINK | Find your Kansas USDA Service Centers

USDA Service Centers are designed to be a single location where farmers and others can access the services provided by the Farm Service Agency, Natural Resources Conservation Service, and the Rural Development agencies.