Wheat market soars, topping price highs – Experts explain why

AMY, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s a bull market in grains. Farmers are watching as the wheat market soars above $6 and the one question many are wondering is, how high will it go?

Being pulled by strong soybean and corn prices, wheat is not far behind, topping price highs that haven’t been seen in nearly six years according to the Kansas Wheat Commission.

All major U.S. wheat classes have been climbing in the markets for weeks.

“In the 40 or 45 years that we’ve farmed, I’ve seen this happen like once,” said Vance Ehmke, Lane County Farmer.

Poor crop conditions and low acreage has led to a lack of supply but a surge in demand.

For Kansas in particular, drought has been a driving force leading to lower productions, a trend experts believe will likely carry over to this year’s harvest.

“With those lower wheat acres and we have some drought stressed conditions, there’s a smaller room for error for production and I think the market is trying to factor that in somewhat,” said Justin Gilpin, CEO Kansas Wheat Commission.

The USDA reports Kansas is the nation’s largest wheat producing state. As of the most recent study, seeded winter wheat acreage is estimated to be up to 7.3 million acres, compared to last year’s 6.6 million acres.

In 2020, Kansas saw its smallest wheat crop in over 100 years according to the USDA, and this year’s crop has had a rough start. Much of it dusted in and only 46% rated in good to excellent condition.

“The market may be really strong. The other likelihood is you’re not gonna have a lot of wheat to sell,” said Ehmke. “Ultimately every trend will change, but right now, this trend is flat dry. You know these yields are gonna be pretty humbling I think.”

On top of a cheaper U.S. dollar, internationally, the USDA reports that export restrictions in Russia and rumored export taxes in Argentina have further pushed the markets up.

“Everyone of these things suggests this trend is really strong and we’re nowhere near the end of it,” Ehmke said.

Local grain experts say the largely upward pattern could continue and seven dollar wheat isn’t out of the question.