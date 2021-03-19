Wind energy among the exhibits at the 2021 3i Show

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – This year’s 3i Show is demonstrating the benefits small-scale wind turbines are bringing to rural areas. Wind companies, such as American Windpower and Bergey Windpower are working to produce green energy for farmers, ranchers, and rural homesteads.

Small wind turbines help replace fuel oil and propane heating to work toward cleaner, more affordable energy. The machines can generate upwards of $500 of electricity each month.

“If you can take those dollars you are currently spending with the power company and invest them back into yourselves, save dollars on your taxes, and help promote a clean environment for our future generations, we think it makes a lot of sense,” said Kerry Dale, American Wind Power Energy Consultant.

Small turbines qualify for a federal tax credit, USDA grants, and accelerated depreciation. The machines have an estimated life span of close to 50 years.

