WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Ahead of the senior living crisis, Kansas Masonic Homes to become an affordable option. Oxford Senior Living has entered into a contract to buy the campus. They plan to offer independent living, assisted living, and memory care.

In less than 10 years, over half of seniors will not have the money to afford assisted living. That is according to the National Library of Medicine. The president of Oxford Senior Living did not have an exact price to move into their facility, but they will have space for people on Medicaid.

“Our goal is just to make it as affordable as possible. There is a big need for affordable senior housing,” said Oxford Senior Living President Chris Dennis.

The issue stretches across Kansas. Rachel Monger, the president of Leading Age Kansas, says educating people on the issue is imperative.

“A lot of people don’t realize that Medicare doesn’t pay for long-term care for seniors. You have to pay out of pocket. When you use up your assets, you can go on Medicaid,” said Monger.

Staffing facilities is a crucial issue contributing to rising costs.

“How are we going to serve the most vulnerable in our state and make sure people are able to age with support and care and dignity and joy? And that’ll be awfully hard if we don’t have the services they need,” said Monger.

Affordability impacts availability.

“The more affordable ones are the more challenging ones to find. There are a lot of waiting lists for the lower-income properties, so that can be a challenge. People will have to stay on a waiting list, or else go to the outskirts of town,” said Monica Cissell, Sedgwick County Department of Aging, Director of Information and Community Services.

Oxford Senior Living will use the Masonic Home to provide 54 independent, 63 assisted living, and 20 memory care spaces. This will place the memory care portion in a separate part of the facility.