WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A new non-profit is helping women of color eliminate the alarmingly high rates of babies and mothers dying during childbirth. Sapphire Garcia is the founder of this new local non-profit, Wichita Birth Justice Society. She says although there have been other organizations that have done something similar in the past her focus is to help black and brown women in the 67214-zip code.

The idea of the organization began after Garcia, unfortunately, experienced the loss of her own child. That is when she decided to do something about it. Adding in Wichita, there are not many affordable resources for minority women to get aid during or after their pregnancy, and having a baby in the 316 area she says can often be stressful or overwhelming.

“Black women are three times more likely to die during childbirth, here in Kansas. 67214 which is the zip code where we are sitting in right now was one of the highest in the nation,” Garcia said. “It is specifically for black and brown folks to come in and receive care from people from their own culture.”

The new Wichita Birth Justice Society opened its doors to the public this week and hopes to meet the needs of several Wichita women. To benefit from this resource Garcia is asking for people to make a reservation beforehand.

