WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Beer, bourbon and bacon were up for grabs in Wichita on Saturday for Air Capital Bacon, Bourbon and Brews.

The event was held for the seventh year, and now has more than 75 different beers and 1,800 different types of bacon.

“When the restaurants can be as creative as they can be, to put together different bacon dishes that they may not serve in their restaurants, it gets people out here to try how creative they are,” Ben Bowlander, the executive director for Hartman Arena, said.

A bacon-eating contest was held as well. The grand prize? An entire year’s worth of bacon.