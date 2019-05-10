Alabama football coach teaches team how to change tire in viral video

ATHENS, Ga. — An Alabama high school football coach has gone viral on Twitter for a video that shows him teaching his team the life skill of changing a tire.

Tweeted by Athens High School head football coach Cody Gross, the video shows one of his assistant coaches talking to the team as he gives them tips and tricks for changing a tire.

The post read, “In this week’s installment of Manly Monday Coach Carter teaches us how to change a flat tire. # lifelessons # morethanfootball.”

The video, posted on April 30, has been viewed more than 4 million times.

Check out the Tweet below: