Alabama twin brothers, both teachers facing charges of inappropriate behavior with students

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Two Alabama twin brothers have been arrested within days of each other for alleged inappropriate behavior with students.

On Oct. 5, former Sylvania School teacher Dustin Wade Dalton was arrested on multiple charges related to inappropriate behavior with students. Dustin Dalton was charged with enticing a child for immoral purposes and dissemination of obscene material. He is currently being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

Days later on Oct. 8, His twin brother Donavan Wayne Dalton, was arrested on sexual abuse allegations, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports.

The Dalton twins are 28 years old and from Rainsville, Ala.

On Oct. 8, DCSO received a complaint about inappropriate activity between an adult male and a juvenile. After a thorough investigation into the matter, investigators arrested Donovan Dalton for having engaged in inappropriate contact with an unnamed juvenile.

Due to the fact that Donovan Dalton was an employee with the Fort Payne School System and the juvenile being within a school system, he was charged with school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 years of age.

On Oct. 9, Dalton went before a Circuit Judge for an initial appearance. His bond was set at $150,000.

“This will be an ongoing investigation as our investigators continue to gather more information,” DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden said. “More charges are possible as this investigation takes shape.”

This is a joint investigation between the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, the DeKalb County Board of Education, and the Alabama Department of Human Resources.

