All 62 residents in Norton County nursing home test positive for COVID-19, of which 10 have passed away

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Norton County Health Department announced Monday that an outbreak of COVID-19 has occurred in a local privately-owned nursing home called The Andbe Home.

All 62 residents at the nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus — out of the 62 residents — ten have passed away, one is hospitalized, and the remaining 51 residents are being treated at the facility.

The Norton County Health Department shared news of this outbreak on its Facebook page.

The Norton County Health Department has been working with The Andbe Home, Norton County Hospital, and Kansas Department of Health and Environment to contain this outbreak.

