All 62 residents in Norton County nursing home test positive for COVID-19, of which 10 have passed away

News

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

NORTON, Kan. (KSNW) – The Norton County Health Department announced Monday that an outbreak of COVID-19 has occurred in a local privately-owned nursing home called The Andbe Home.

All 62 residents at the nursing home have tested positive for the coronavirus — out of the 62 residents — ten have passed away, one is hospitalized, and the remaining 51 residents are being treated at the facility.

The Norton County Health Department shared news of this outbreak on its Facebook page.

The Norton County Health Department has been working with The Andbe Home, Norton County Hospital, and Kansas Department of Health and Environment to contain this outbreak.

For the latest updates on COVID-19 cases in Kansas, click here

LATEST POSTS:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories