(NEXSTAR) — Many people are probably going to be really surprised by what director Andrew Haigh’s “All of Us Strangers” turns out to be. Though the film has already captured social media attention due to star Paul Mescal’s existence as one of the internet’s perennial crushes (or “babygirls”), filmgoers expecting a by-the-numbers romantic drama should be warned: “All of Us Strangers” is much weirder than that.

And it’s difficult to discuss without mildly spoiling certain elements, so head’s up! “All of Us Strangers” hits U.S. theaters Dec. 22.

“All of Us Strangers,” based on Taichi Yamada’s 1987 novel “Strangers,” follows solitary Londoner Adam (Andrew Scott), who’s currently re-grieving the loss of his parents 30 years earlier. Adam’s been taking trips back to his childhood home, where he finds his mother (Claire Foy) and father (Jamie Bell) — seemingly still around and just as they were back in the 1980s.

“All Of Us Strangers” theatrical poster (Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

This complicated familial development becomes further complex when Adam meets handsome and charming neighbor Harry (Mescal) and a promising relationship begins. But will Adam’s mysterious connection to the past jeopardize the possibility of a happy life in the present?

Fans of Haigh’s previous work, which includes 2011’s newfound-love heartbreaker “Weekend” and the complicated senior-relationship drama “45 Years,” will recognize the director’s voyeuristic intimacy in “All of Us Strangers” — but they’ll also be surprised by some interesting stylistic choices.

As the film progresses, and the borders between what’s real and what’s not begin to blur, Haigh experiments with some jarring — maybe even scary — expressionism. As Adam’s reality becomes more and more amorphous, so too does Haigh’s direction.

And though the film finds Haigh experimenting with a non-linear and less straightforward narrative, the movie’s emotional core will help moor some viewers who may feel frustrated halfway through.

The central romance between Scott and Mescal’s characters is believable and charming. Scott’s tentative and reserved performance is complimented by the lightning rod of charisma that is Mescal. This is a grownup new romance: It’s not characterized by butterflies in the belly or musical montages but by uncertainty and the ghosts of past disappointments. Both men bring complicated histories to the relationship and many viewers will find this realistic adult gay relationship on screen refreshing. With many recent LGBTQ+ romance films leaning toward adolescent romantic comedy, “All of Us Strangers” is a welcome reminder that new love happens for people in their 30s and 40s, too.

While the film is a love story at heart, that shouldn’t imply that the two leads’ romance is the only type of love on display.

As Adam’s stuck-in-the-1980s parents, Foy (“The Crown”) and Bell (“Rocketman”) share some of the film’s most delicate and touching moments, as Adam’s long-estranged parents get to know their son as a grown man. Without spoiling too much, a particular dialogue between Bell and Scott will hit close for many LGBTQ+ viewers, as Adam’s straight father learns his son is an out gay man. It’s a wrenching moment between father and son, as Bell laments the father he wishes he had been and Scott laments the father he didn’t get to have.

Jamie Bell and Claire Foy in “All Of Us Strangers” (Photo by Chris Harris/Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures)

Meanwhile, Foy’s character (neither Foy or Bell’s characters have names, aside from being “Adam’s mother” and “Adam’s father”), is tasked with one of the film’s more complicated bits, as Adam tells his mother why he doesn’t have a girlfriend.

It’s an expert piece of acting from Foy, who receives the news from the lens of a woman still stuck in the 1980s, when the AIDS epidemic decimated gay populations worldwide. Here, Foy balances disapproval, concern and resignation all at once. It’s a tricky scene for Foy to pull off without viewers coming out hating the character and yet, Foy expertly carries the scene’s weight with enough care that you, like Adam, are willing to meet her where she is.

Without further spoiling, “All of Us Strangers” culminates with a shattering but beautiful turn guaranteed to leave most people who have experienced some sort of love — or some sort of loss — with a lump in their throat.

Earlier this week, Scott received a Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama for his performance. Additionally, “All of Us Strangers” received several British Independent Film Awards, including Best British Independent Film, Best Director and Best Screenplay. Jamie D. Ramsay’s grainy, nearly tactile cinematography and Jonathan Albert’s slick editing were also awarded.

Ahead of its limited U.S. release, “All of Us Strangers” holds a 98% Tomatometer score across 83 critical reviews logged on Rotten Tomatoes. The R-rated film has a runtime of 1 hour and 45 minutes.

Score: ★★★★☆