‘All we need is to come together’: Shockers legend “Cheese” Johnson urges peaceful protests

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Besides the incidents Monday night, most of the protests around Wichita have been peaceful. A shocker basketball legend explains why keeping calm is so vital in bridging the gap between police and the community.

When WSU basketball legend Lynbert “Cheese” Johnson underwent quadruple bypass surgery earlier this year, Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay came to the hospital twice to see him.

“Anytime a person wants to come check on another individual you know that’s real special to me,” said Johnson.

They became fast friends that day and when Chief Ramsay called asking him to attend Saturday’s protest he made sure to be there.

“I can’t say nothing but yes,” said Johnson.

To stand in solidarity with the community and show his support for the Floyd family. Johnson knew Floyd’s good friend ex NBA player Stephen Jackson.

“I met him when I was living in Atlanta. He came to the gymnasium and he trained my son,” said Johnson. “Steven Jackson, Great guy.”

Johnson said Chief Ramsay’s attendance at Saturday’s protest was necessary to help build trust with the community. He said Saturday proved people of Wichita can march and protest peacefully. He doesn’t agree with the rioting seen in other cities across the country.

“One thing you can protest for protest. You don’t protest to loot and destroy people’s property,” said Johnson. “All we need is just to come together. It doesn’t matter what race or color we have to always work together that’s really important.”