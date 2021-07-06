Allowing minors to attend late-night events: City council approves first reading of measure

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council approved the first reading of a measure that allows minors to attend late-night events where alcohol is served. The measure will be placed on first reading and still needs final approval.

“This creates a category that allows us to work within our business model,” said Jessie Hartke, operating partner at WAVE.

Qualifying venues must provide entertainment, have a capacity of at least 850 people, provide a stage, and allow minors to be on the premise until midnight. If an event goes past that time, they must ask minors to leave. Businesses must provide advance notice to Wichita police of any event that caters to more than 500 people.

“This will help by just allowing all members of our community to be able to come out and enjoy the culture and the arts,” said Hartke.

Any person between the ages of 18-21 can remain in the venue until midnight. Anyone 18 and younger can stay in the facility from the time it opens until it 11 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday. On Friday and Saturday, minors can stay until midnight.

Hartke says this will enhance business opportunities for many locations in the area.

“It allows other venues and theaters to open their doors and have a greater reach,” said Max Wilson, general manager at The Crown Uptown.

