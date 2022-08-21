KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an AMBER Alert Sunday evening.

Investigators said 27-year-old Jordan Maurice Owsley took his two daughters, 4-year-old Cassiah Owsley and 7-year-old Marlaya Owsley, from a homicide scene.

Police are working to determine if Owsley has custody of the children.

Investigators said Marlaya has her hair in a ponytail that is pulled to the front of her head. She wore an orange top, pink and blue shorts, and brown sandals at the time.

Cassiah’s hair is in braids with beads. She wore a pink, blue, and white romper with spaghetti straps and pink and white shoes Sunday afternoon.

Cassiah Owsley | Cassiah and Marlaya Owsley (Source: Kansas City Police Dept.)

Police responded to the homicide near East 89th Street and Troost Avenue around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The identity of the victim has not been released. Kansas City police said they want to give the victim’s family time to notify loved ones.

Owsley is described as 5’5″, and weighs 140 pounds.

Investigators believe he has a firearm with him.

Jordan Maurice Owsley | Source: Kansas City Police

Investigators said Owsley is believed to be driving a white Kia Optima with tinted windows.

The car has Missouri license plates VF2E2B. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the car was driving westbound on East 89th Street as Owsley left the crime scene.

Police believe Owsley is driving a white Kia Optima like this one | Source: KCPD

Call 9-1-1 if you see Owsley or the car.