Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old girl last seen in Chanute

CHANUTE, Kan. (KSNW) – On Wednesday afternoon, the Chanute Police Department provided the following information to the KBI: At around 10:30 a.m. Nina Senkbeil was taken by her father from Santa Fe Park, in Chanute, KS. She was with her father at a supervised visitation when they disappeared in an unknown direction.

At 12:15 pm, Jacob Senkbeil and Nina Senkbeil were seen at 17515 Oak Wood Lane in Fall River, KS where the father made comments to a witness that makes Law Enforcement now believe the child is in imminent danger. The suspect left with the child in an unknown direction in a black 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee KS license plate 852FGX.

Abductee(s):

Name: Nina R Senkbeil

Height: 4 feet inches

Weight: 75

Hair Color: brown

Eye Color: brown

Age: 6 years

Gender: Female

Description: Last seen wearing: Shirt: white Tweetie bird shirt with pink design, Nike shorts blue and white in color, Nike Shoes pink and black in color Last Seen: at Santa Fe Park in Chanute KS

Suspect(s)

Name: Jacob Senkbeil

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Weight: 135

Hair Color: brown

Eye Color: blue

Age: 32 years

Gender: Male

Description: last seen wearing Green shirt, Pants: blue jeans, Hat: blue and orange ball cap



Vehicle(s):

License: 852FGX

Make: Jeep

Model: Cherokee

Color: Black

Year: 2004

Description:

Anyone who sees the missing child or suspect is asked to call 911 or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME.

