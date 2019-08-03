AMBER ALERT: Missing 14-year-old girl from Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNW) – A child has been reported abducted from Lincoln, Neb., suspected to be southbound with a male in a red SUV and believed to be in danger.

Camille Lacono is a 14-year-old female with brown hair and blond highlights. Camille was last seen wearing a black dress with a pink pattern.

The child may be in the company of a male, possibly from Texas.

The two may be traveling in a red SUV with possible Texas places that was last seen heading southbound.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Camille Lacono, please call 911, or contact Lincoln Police Department at 402-441-6000 immediately.

For information visit website at http://www.statepatrol.nebraska.gov/amberalert/