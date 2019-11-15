American Heart Association looks at vape effects on heart health

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Heart Association is preparing to announce its plan to tackle the vaping epidemic, after a new study shows flavors and nicotine from e-cigarettes damage heart tissue and reduce its ability to heal.

According to data presented by the American Heart Association, vaping and e-cigarettes cause a higher risk of heart disease and higher risk of raised cholesterol.

“As we progress, you’ll see there’s clearly cardiovascular complications from this. Whether they match regular cigarettes…we don’t know. Whether they exceed regular cigarettes, we don’t know. We’ll just have to wait for that,” Dr. Ravi Bajaj, cardiologist with Heartland Cardiology said.

Bajaj was one of four panelists, including Dr. Brian Pate, KU School of Medicine, Dr. Mohinder Vindhyal, KU School of Medicine and Dr. Amy Seery, Ascension Via Christi Clinic Family Medicine.

Though you have to be 18 to purchase vaping products, they are marketed to young people.

According to information presented at the “Coffee and Conversation” panel showed between 2017-18, e-cigarette use rose 78 percent among high school students 48 percent among middle school students.

“My frustration with a Juul is it seems to be it’s a product made to be hidden. It’s supposed to be something people cant see that you’re doing. at least that’s my high school principal perspective,” Chris Ashbrook, head of upper school at Wichita Collegiate said.

The American Heart Association will convene on a national scale on Monday, where more data is expected to be presented.