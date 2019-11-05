An increase in online scams affect millennials in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number one form of consumer fraud reported in Kansas in 2018 – involved online purchasing scams.

“So we’re seeing a lot more fake websites popping up. So, when you may be searching for a particular product online, it’s easy to land on one of these fake websites,” says Denise Groene, Better Business Bureau State Director. “And it’s also getting harder to identify what a real website is verses what a fake website is because these fake websites they look very professional and sophisticated now.”

The Better Business Bureau says those who are falling victim to online scams may surprise you.

“Better Business Bureau did some research that a millennial is more likely to fall for a scam than a senior. So, while seniors are more targeted, millennials are more likely to be a victim of a scam simply because a lot of those scams are online. And younger generations tend to be more online, they feel more comfortable purchasing online so there tend to be more victims in that realm,” said Denise Groene, Better Business Bureau State Director.

Groene says to avoid becoming a victim, do your homework, make sure you can get ahold of the company you are doing business with.

“Since it’s online typically there’s, you know, not a store located here locally where you can walk in and actually speak to somebody. So do some digging, see where they’re located, see what their market place history. You can go to BBB.org and search for the company we’ll let you know if they’ve had any disputes in the last three years, customer reviews, how long they’ve been in business. If there have been any government actions that have been filed against that company. And it’s a good overview of whether or not it’s a company that you would want to do business with.”

She also encourages you to report it, if you’ve been scammed. She says many people don’t report these crimes because they are embarrassed or ashamed. But reporting it can help law enforcement investigate and hopefully prevent others from falling victim to these types of crimes.

