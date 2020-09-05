Andale gets creative to watch team on big screen

Friday night lights are back in the sunflower state as most high school teams took to the gridiron Friday.

But the kick-off to the season did not look like year’s past as many districts limited the number of fans in the stands so some teams had to get creative to watch their school.

“I wish I could be there in person you know? But I guess we get what we get,” said Eden Stolz.

The local park in Andale isn’t usually where Indians fans watch the game but the community watched as their boys put on a classic beatdown on a big screen projector.

“I think Andale usually does a good job of having a turnout at sporting events and given the current situation this is a good alternative for people to come out and support the team,” said Whitney Schmidt.

Though many would like to have been in Rose Hill watching the game.

“Yea it is way different,” said Lexi Brasser.

The good friends and good food was good enough for these fans. In a year full of adjustments these Indian faithful are willing to adjust to the new game plan and hopefully get to do the same thing for future games.

“Kids like to play and run around the park so I think it is a good alternative and gives people something to do in the evening,” said Schmidt.